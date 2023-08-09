Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. hit on the left elbow by a pitch, leaves game; X-rays negative

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was hit on the left elbow by a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Colin Holderman in the sixth inning and left the game

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was hit on the left elbow by a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Colin Holderman in the sixth inning on Tuesday night and left the game.

The Braves said X-rays were negative and Acuña is considered day to day.

“I’m sure it stung him pretty good, and he lost feeling in the arm,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “I’m just glad nothing showed up (on the X-rays). I’d rather not take any chances on it by leaving him in the game and just let him go get treatment and see how he feels tomorrow.”

Acuña has been one of the best players in the majors this season, and the Braves brought MLB’s best record into the game. He led off the game with his 26th homer — his 31st career leadoff homer and fifth this season — and went 1 for 3. The Braves went on to win 8-6.

Acuña is batting .339 in 111 games and leads the majors with 53 stolen bases.

Rookie Forrest Wall pinch-ran for Acuña and replaced him in right field.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

