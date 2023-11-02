Braves re-sign pitcher Jiménez to a $26 million, three-year contract, further bolstering bullpen

The Atlanta Braves have re-signed right-handed reliever Joe Jiménez to a $26 million, three-year contract, further bolstering their bullpen

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By PAUL NEWBERRY – Associated Press
38 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have brought back another key member of their bullpen, re-signing right-hander Joe Jiménez to a $26 million, three-year contract on Thursday.

Jiménez will make $8 million next season and $9 million in each of the final two years of the deal. He will donate 1% of his salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

The 28-year-old Jiménez went 0-3 with a career-best 3.04 ERA over 50 appearances in his first season with the Braves, who acquired him from the Detroit Tigers in a trade last December.

After a sluggish start, Jiménez pitched much better, recording a 2.33 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings. He added a scoreless inning in his lone postseason appearance.

Jiménez spent six seasons with the Tigers, earning a spot in the All-Star Game during his first full season in 2018.

The re-signing of Jiménez follows a new deal for right-handed reliever Pierce Johnson, who skipped free agency by agreeing to a $14.25 million, two-year contract with the Braves last week.

Johnson will make $7 million each of the next two seasons under a contract that includes a $7 million club option for 2026 with a $250,000 buyout.

Closer Raisel Iglesias, who had 33 saves with a 2.75 ERA, is under contract for two more seasons, while set-up man A.J. Minter (3-6, 10 saves, 3.76 ERA) is heading into his final season of arbitration.

The Braves also are hoping for the return of lefty Tyler Matzek, who missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Atlanta has until next week to decide on club options for relievers Kirby Yates ($5.75 million with a $1.25 million buyout), Collin McHugh ($6 million with a $1 million buyout) and Brad Hand ($7 million with a $500,000 buyout).

Yates, who went 7-2 with a 3.28 ERA and five saves in his first full season since 2019, is the most likely member of that group to return.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

POLITICAL POWER
New survey: Georgia Latino voters share top concerns58m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Longtime Gwinnett elections board and Democratic Party member dies
5h ago

Credit: Ben Margot/AP

The Jolt: Sidney Powell pays restitution for Georgia voting machine hack
6h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications

Ex-Georgia Tech official sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.9 million
8h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications

Ex-Georgia Tech official sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.9 million
8h ago

Credit: AP

Ex-Brave Will Smith, now with Rangers, wins third straight World Series ring
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Prosecutor: Former Memphis officer pleads guilty to state and federal charges in Tyre...
8m ago
Amazon used an algorithm to essentially raise prices on other sites, the FTC says
10m ago
The Biden administration pushes for more US-Latin America trade, seeking to lessen...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Black Boy Art LLC

Buying Black art at center of show
2h ago
‘The South Got Something To Say’ doc explores Atlanta’s role in hip-hop
23h ago
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top