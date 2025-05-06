Nation & World News
Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver has no-hit bid vs Reds broken up in 8th inning

AJ Smith-Shawver’s bid for a no-hitter was broken up when Santiago Espinal led off the eighth inning with a clean single to center field, giving the Cincinnati Reds their first hit against the Atlanta Braves pitcher Monday night
Atlanta Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, May 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

By BILL TROCCHI – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — AJ Smith-Shawver's bid for a no-hitter was broken up when Santiago Espinal led off the eighth inning with a clean single to center field, giving the Cincinnati Reds their first hit against the Atlanta Braves pitcher Monday night.

Espinal's base hit came on the 93rd pitch from Smith-Shawver, who worked into the eighth inning for the first time as a professional.

Smith-Shawver struck out five and walked four — two in the first inning and two in the fourth. He gave up at least four hits in all four of his previous starts this season.

The right-hander got a popup and a double play to end the eighth, then was lifted after 99 pitches with Atlanta leading 4-0.

Enyel De Los Santos entered in the ninth for the Braves.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

