Braves host Mets in doubleheader to determine last two NL playoff teams

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves hosted the New York Mets in a doubleheader Monday to decide the final two National League wild-card spots, a day after the scheduled end of the regular season.

The unusual twin bill was required after two games between the NL East rivals were washed out last week as Hurricane Helene wreaked destruction across the southeastern U.S.

The Braves could've clinched their seventh straight postseason appearance on Sunday, but a 4-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals left Atlanta at 88-72. The Mets also were at 88-72 after a 5-0 victory at Milwaukee, while Arizona finished the regular season 89-73 with an 11-2 rout of the Padres.