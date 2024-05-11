Martinez homers with two outs in the 9th inning to end Braves' combined no-hit bid

NEW YORK (AP) — New York's J.D. Martinez hit a home run with two outs in the ninth inning to spoil a combined no-hit bid by Atlanta's Max Fried and two relievers on Saturday.

Martinez homered to right-center off Raisel Iglesias, who entered to pitch the ninth, to end the no-hitter with the Braves leading 4-0.

The left-handed Fried struck out five and walked three. He retired the first eight batters before issuing consecutive walks to Tomas Nido and Brandon Nimmo. Fried retired the next 11 batters before walking Pete Alonso with one out in the seventh. J.D. Martinez followed with a hard-hit fly to center that Michael Harris II chased down before running into the wall. Fried then struck out Jeff McNeil.