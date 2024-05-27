Nation & World News

Braves' Acuña is placed on IL after suffering a 2nd season-ending knee injury in 4 years

The Atlanta Braves have placed outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. on the 10-day injured list after the reigning NL MVP suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr., right, walks off the field with a trainer after being injured while running the bases during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr., right, walks off the field with a trainer after being injured while running the bases during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
16 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves placed outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. on the 10-day injured list on Monday after the reigning NL MVP suffered a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Acuña suffered the injury in the Braves' 8-1 win at the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. After opening the game with a double, Acuña started toward third on a stolen base attempt. His left knee gave way when he stopped in an attempt to return to second base.

The Braves announced Sunday night that an MRI showed a complete ACL tear that will require season-ending surgery.

This is Acuña's second season-ending knee injury. He tore his right ACL on July 20, 2021.

Acuña was named the NL MVP last season after hitting .337 with 41 homers, 106 RBIs and 73 stolen bases, becoming the first player to have at least 40 homers and 70 steals in a season. The 26-year-old from Venezuela was hitting .250 with four homers, 15 RBIs and 16 steals this season.

The Braves recalled outfielder J.P. Martinez from Triple-A Gwinnett and infielder Joey Wendle was designated for assignment. Catcher Sean Murphy, who suffered a strained left oblique muscle on March 30, was activated from the injured list.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Martín Pérez (54) checks on Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. who injured himself running the bases during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 26, 2024. Acuna Jr. left the game. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

