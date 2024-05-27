Braves' Acuña is placed on IL after suffering a 2nd season-ending knee injury in 4 years

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves placed outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. on the 10-day injured list on Monday after the reigning NL MVP suffered a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Acuña suffered the injury in the Braves' 8-1 win at the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. After opening the game with a double, Acuña started toward third on a stolen base attempt. His left knee gave way when he stopped in an attempt to return to second base.

The Braves announced Sunday night that an MRI showed a complete ACL tear that will require season-ending surgery.