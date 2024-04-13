BreakingNews
Rico Wade, Atlanta rap pioneer and Dungeon Family member, dies at 52
Nation & World News

Braves ace Spencer Strider will miss the rest of the season after having UCL surgery

The Atlanta Braves say ace Spencer Strider will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow
Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider (99) delivers in the first inning of baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, April 5, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider (99) delivers in the first inning of baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, April 5, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By ALANIS THAMES – Associated Press
34 minutes ago

MIAMI (AP) — Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, the team said Saturday.

Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas, performed the procedure on Friday, using an internal brace to repair the UCL.

Strider complained about discomfort in his elbow after pitching four innings in Atlanta's 6-5 win over Arizona on April 5. An MRI the next day revealed damage to his UCL, and the Braves prepared for the worst.

“You never expect these things to be good or just a blip on the screen,” manager Brian Snitker said last week.

Strider was 20-5 in 2023, leading the majors in wins and strikeouts (281). The right-hander had a 3.86 ERA last season.

He had a 7.00 ERA with 12 strikeouts in two starts this year.

The 25-year-old Strider joins a list of big-named pitchers who have suffered significant injuries this season.

Cleveland’s Shane Bieber, the New York Yankees’ Jonathan Loáisiga, Miami’s Eury Pérez and Oakland’s Trevor Gott are among the pitchers diagnosed with elbow injuries.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Editors' Picks

BREAKING
Rico Wade, Atlanta rap pioneer and Dungeon Family member, dies at 5232m ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

BREAKING
Spencer Strider has elbow surgery to repair UCL, will miss rest of 2024 season
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

David Perdue tiptoes back onto the political stage

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

New MARTA stations spur excitement, and questions

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

New MARTA stations spur excitement, and questions

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars’ case returns to court in Atlanta
The Latest

Credit: AP

Progressive candidates are increasingly sharing their own abortion stories after Roe's...
14m ago
Pakistani police search for gunmen who abducted bus passengers and killed 11 in the...
16m ago
Iran's Revolutionary Guard seizes a container ship near Strait of Hormuz amid tensions...
17m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Dogwood Festival, Brick Fest Live...
Orange Crush: Tybee officials plan crackdown on popular HBCU beach party
5 storylines to follow Saturday during Georgia’s G-Day game