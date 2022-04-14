ajc logo
X

Brandon Taylor's 'Filthy Animals' wins $20,000 Story Prize

National & World News
9 hours ago
Brandon Taylor’s “Filthy Animals” has won the Story Prize, a $20,000 honor for works of short fiction

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Taylor's “Filthy Animals” has won the Story Prize, a $20,000 honor for collections of short fiction.

“Taylor is incredibly attuned to the slightest shift in the emotional weather in his characters and writes with absolute precision and compassion about their desires, vulnerabilities, failings, joys, and longings," prize judges wrote in a statement Wednesday. “His careful attention makes these very ordinary people extraordinary. His sentences are finely tuned, his language subtle and gorgeous.”

The finalists, Lily King for “Five Tuesdays in Winter" and J. Robert Lennon for “Think of Me," will each receive $5,000.

The Story Prize was established in 2004. Previous winners include Lauren Groff, Anthony Doerr and Edwidge Danticat.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Video shows Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer
8m ago
How France's presidential election could impact Ukraine war
8m ago
China rejects 'pressure or coercion' over Russia relations
9m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top