Brandon Nimmo in Mets' lineup for Game 2 of NLCS despite left foot issue

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brandon Nimmo was in the New York Mets' lineup for Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Monday despite dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

The left fielder was limping throughout the Mets’ 9-0 loss to the Dodgers in Game 1 on Sunday. He went 0 for 3.

“He’s battling through the foot injury, obviously, but good enough not only to be in the lineup but to be in the outfield as well,” rookie Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said.