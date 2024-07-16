Brandon Aiyuk requests trade from 49ers, AP source says

Brandon Aiyuk has requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers because the two sides haven't made progress on a new contract, a person familiar with the star wide receiver's decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because contract discussions are private. NFL Network first reported Aiyuk’s request for a trade.

Aiyuk is scheduled to make $14.1 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract. The 2020 first-round pick was a second-team All-Pro last season when he had 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns.