Nation & World News

Brady Tkachuk has goal, 3 assists in US 4-1 win over Poland at men's hockey world championship

Brady Tkachuk scored a goal and added three assists and the United States clinched a playoff-round berth with a 4-1 win over Poland in preliminary round play at the men’s world hockey championships
Unted States' Brady Tkachuk, second left, scores his side's second goal during the preliminary round match between Poland and United States at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Unted States' Brady Tkachuk, second left, scores his side's second goal during the preliminary round match between Poland and United States at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
25 minutes ago

PRAGUE (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored a goal and added three assists, Cole Caufield scored twice and the United States clinched a playoff-round berth with a 4-1 win over Poland in preliminary round play at the men’s world hockey championships on Friday.

Michigan State goalie Trey Augustine stopped 20 shots, including all 11 he faced in a scoreless first period. Michael Kesselring also scored for the Americans, who improved to 3-1-1 and moved into second place in the Group B standings.

John Murray, who has Polish roots and is from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, stopped 53 shots, including 34 of the first 36 he faced through two period to keep the score tight. Grzegorz Pasiut scored Poland’s lone goal, briefly cutting the U.S. lead to 3-1 with 13:38 left in the third period.

Poland dropped to 0-4-1 and is in jeopardy of facing relegation.

Kesserling, a defenseman for NHL Utah, was set up by Tkachuk on a 3-on-1 rush to open the scoring 9:49 into the second period.

Tkachuk, the U.S. and Ottawa Senators captain, then made it 2-0 with 42 seconds left in the frame on a 2-on-1 break. Murray made the initial stop on Shane Pinto, and the puck got caught up in Tkachuk’s skate and went in as the forward was pushed from behind and crashed into the net.

The Americans close preliminary round play facing Kazakhstan on Sunday and Latvia on Tuesday.

In Group A play, Dominik Kubalik and Jakub Flek scored second-period goals 64 seconds apart, and the Czech Republic beat Austria 4-0. Petr Mrazek, who plays goal for the Chicago Blackhawks, picked up the shutout with 21 saves, and the host Czechs improved to 3-1-1 to take over first place in their pool.

Austria dropped to 1-3-1.

Earlier in the day, JJ Peterka had a goal and three assists, Wojciech Stachowiak set up four goals, and Germany clinched a Group B playoff berth with an 8-2 rout of Kazakhstan.

Philipp Grubauer, who plays for the NHL's Seattle Kraken, stopped 18 shots. Peterka, a member of the Buffalo Sabres, scored the eventual game-winning goal in putting the Germans ahead 3-1 at the 1:11 mark of the second period.

Roman Starchenko and Artyom Korolyov scored for Kazakhstan, which is in jeopardy of facing relegation after dropping to 1-4. Andrey Shutov allowed three goals on 10 shots before being replaced by Nikita Boyarkin, who stopped 20 of 25 shots.

In Group A preliminary round play, Christian Wejse scored the decisive goal with 7:59 left in regulation of Denmark’s 4-3 win over winless Britain.

Mikkel Aagaard scored twice and Phillip Bruggisser had a goal and assist for the Danes, who snapped a three-game skid to improve to 2-3. Frederik Dichow made 28 saves in the victory.

Liam Kirk, Cade Neilson and Nathanael Halbert scored for Britain, which dropped to 0-4. Jackson Whistle finished with 24 saves for a team that’s been competitive despite its record, and opened the worlds with a 4-2 loss to Canada.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Unted States' Brady Tkachuk, top, scores his side's second goal during the preliminary round match between Poland and United States at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Poland's goalkeeper John Murray, left, makes a save in front of Unted States' Brady Tkachuk during the preliminary round match between Poland and United States at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Germany's Maximilian Kastner, center, scores his side's eighth goal past Kazakhstan's goalkeeper Nikita Boyarkin during the preliminary round match between Germany and Kazakhstan at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Germany's Maximilian Kastner, center, scores his side's eighth goal past Kazakhstan's goalkeeper Nikita Boyarkin during the preliminary round match between Germany and Kazakhstan at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Germany's Moritz Muller, left, challenges for a puck with Kazakhstan's Nikita Mikhailis during the preliminary round match between Germany and Kazakhstan at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Germany's Frederik Tiffels, left, scores his side's seventh goal past Kazakhstan's goalkeeper Nikita Boyarkin during the preliminary round match between Germany and Kazakhstan at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Germany's Yasin Ehliz, left, tries to score as Kazakhstan's goalkeeper Nikita Boyarkin blocks him during the preliminary round match between Germany and Kazakhstan at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Germany's Yasin Ehliz, left, tries to score as Kazakhstan's Samat Daniyar blocks him during the preliminary round match between Germany and Kazakhstan at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Britain's Brett Perlini, right, takes a shot at Denmark's goalkeeper Frederik Dichow during the preliminary round match between Great Britain and Denmark at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Britain's Ben Lake, right, skates past Denmark's goalkeeper Frederik Dichow who celebrates after the preliminary round match between Great Britain and Denmark at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Unted States' goalkeeper Trey Augustine makes a save during the preliminary round match between Poland and United States at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Poland's goalkeeper John Murray, center,makes a save in front of Unted States' Cole Caufield, left, during the preliminary round match between Poland and United States at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Unted States' Michael Kesselring scores his side's opening goal past Poland's goalkeeper John Murray during the preliminary round match between Poland and United States at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Unted States' Jake Sanderson, left, challenges for a puck with Poland's Patryk Krezolek during the preliminary round match between Poland and United States at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Unted States' Brady Tkachuk, right, scores his side's second goal during the preliminary round match between Poland and United States at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Czech Republic's Dominik Kubalik, center down, celebrates with Czech Republic's David Tomasek, up, and other teammates after scoring his sides second goal during the preliminary round match between Czech Republic and Austria at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Czech Republic's Radko Gudas catches the puck during the preliminary round match between Czech Republic and Austria at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Unted States' head coach John Hynes gives instructions to his players during the preliminary round match between Poland and United States at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Poland's Pawel Zygmunt, left, tries to score as Unted States' Jake Sanderson, center, blocks him during the preliminary round match between Poland and United States at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

‘Roger was better to America than America was to Roger,’ pastor says of slain airman

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

UPS, Coke and Home Depot shareholders try to force DEI changes
52m ago

Credit: John Spink

City opens investigation into Buckhead nightclub after deadly shooting
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Emory hailed students’ award-winning app, then suspended them for it, suit says

Credit: TNS

Emory hailed students’ award-winning app, then suspended them for it, suit says

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft grabs another 160 acres south of Atlanta for data centers
The Latest

Credit: AP

Upside-down flag at Justice Alito's home another blow for Supreme Court under fire
6m ago
Putin says Russia wants a buffer zone in Ukraine's Kharkiv but has no plans to capture...
7m ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

After Brown decision, these students and teachers changed Georgia’s schools
Airman Roger Fortson’s family prepares for his funeral in Atlanta
Last day of early voting! Here's our Georgia Decides Voter Guide