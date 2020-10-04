Brady throws for 5 TDs, Bucs rally to beat Chargers 38-31

The game swung dramatically in the final minute of the opening half. Ndamukong Suh forced a fumble inside the Los Angeles 10 with the Chargers attempting to run out at the clock. Linebacker Devin White recovered, setting up Brady's 6-yard TD to Evans, who finished with seven catches for 122 yards.

The Bucs drew closer on Brady’s 28-yard scoring throw to O.J. Howard, and Tampa Bay took a short-lived 28-24 lead when the three-time league MVP hit Miller on consecutive plays for 44 yards and 19 yards to get the ball into the end zone again.

Herbert, who threw a 51-yard TD pass to Tyron Johnson in the first half, put the Chargers up 31-28 with a scintillating 73-yard strike to Jalen Guyton, releasing the ball under heavy pressure.

Brady's 9-yard scoring pass to Vaughn finished a seven-play, 75-yard drive that put Tampa Bay ahead for good with 11 minutes remaining.

INJURIES

Chargers: RB Austin Ekeler left late in the first quarter with a hamstring injury and did not return. ... In addition to Taylor remaining sidelined, WR Mike Williams (hamstring) and starting offensive linemen Bryan Bulaga (back) and Trai Turner (groin) did not play.

Buccaneers: Played without WR Chris Goodwin (hamstring) and RB Leonard Fournette (ankle). RB LeSean McCoy departed with an ankle injury in the first half. ... RB Kejon Barner suffered a concussion in the second quarter. ... Howard was carted off late in the fourth quarter with what the Bucs described as an Achilles tendon injury.

UP NEXT

Chargers: third straight game vs. NFC South opponent, at New Orleans next Monday night, Oct 12.

Buccaneers: short week of preparation before playing at Chicago on Thursday night.

