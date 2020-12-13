Brady throws for 2 TDs, Buccaneers wear down Vikings 26-14

Slow starts hindered the Bucs in those losses to the Rams and Chiefs. This time, Brady shrugged off a scoreless opening quarter with help from Bailey and a trio of costly of penalties on the Vikings' defense. Minnesota was flagged for pass interference in the end zone twice to set up Jones’ touchdown run and Succop’s 18-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.

Brady launched two of Tampa Bay’s three first-half scoring drives after Bailey missed field goals of 49 and 54 yards.

Miller’s long TD catch wiped out the 6-0 lead the Vikings took on Cook’s 14th touchdown rushing. Jones’ TD finished a drive aided by a penalty on Minnesota safety Harrison Smith for lowering his helmet to initiate contact on a tackle, and a flag thrown against cornerback Jeff Gladney for interfering with receiver Mike Evans in the end zone.

Gronkowski’s TD in the third quarter increased Tampa Bay’s lead to 23-6. Cousins trimmed Minnesota’s deficit to 23-14 with a 14-yard scoring pass to Irv Smith Jr. and a 2-point conversion throw to Justin Jefferson. That was as close as the Vikings could get.

Brady was 15 of 23 without an interception. He improved to 15-4 in 19 regular-season starts following a bye.

INJURIES

Vikings: Tight end Kyle Rudolph was inactive with a foot injury, ending a streak of appearing in 93 consecutive regular-season games that began in 2014. ... Linebacker Eric Kendricks (calf) missed his second straight game, replaced by Todd Davis. ... Tackle Brian O’Neill (eye) left in the third quarter. ... Cornerback Kris Boyd (shoulder) left in the second half and didn’t return.

Buccaneers: CB Jamel Dean (groin) was inactive. The Buccaneers didn’t announce any injuries during the game.

UP NEXT

Vikings: return home to host Chicago next Sunday.

Buccaneers: travel to Atlanta for the first of two meetings with the NFC South-rival Falcons over final three weeks of the season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II (27) dives over the line to score on a 1-yard touchdown run against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken Credit: Jason Behnken

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians congratulates quarterback Tom Brady (12) after a touchdown pass to wide receiver Scott Miller (10) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Credit: Mark LoMoglio Credit: Mark LoMoglio

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates after scoring against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Credit: Mark LoMoglio Credit: Mark LoMoglio

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney (20) knocks the ball away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Gladney was called for a penalty on the play. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken Credit: Jason Behnken

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) stiff arms Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis (24) after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken Credit: Jason Behnken