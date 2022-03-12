Brady joins the applause as Ronaldo treble sends United 4th

While the Portugal forward now has 59 career hat tricks, only one other before Saturday had been in a United jersey — in January 2008 against Newcastle during his first six-season spell at the club.

United was on its way to winning the title 14 years. Now it's just about securing Champions League qualification in Ronaldo's first season back from Real Madrid.

The title fight is between Manchester City and Liverpool, with Jürgen Klopp's team again closing the gap on the leaders to three points by beating Brighton 2-0 on Saturday through goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.

The day's other game saw Ivan Toney’s late double give Brentford a 2-0 win over Burnley to move nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Caption Former American football quarterback Tom Brady, right, looks on from the stands, prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, at the Old Trafford stadium, in Manchester, England, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP) Credit: Martin Rickett