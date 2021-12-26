Brady, Bucs rout Panthers 32-6 to clinch NFC South title

Cam Newton started the game but was replaced by Sam Darnold after throwing an interception on Carolina's second offensive series. The two QBs split reps for the remainder of the game, as coach Matt Rhule had planned last week.

Neither produced.

Newton was 7 of 13 for 61 yards and ran for 42 yards en route to losing his 13th straight game as a Carolina starter, a streak dating back to the 2018 season. Darnold, who was greeted by boos as he entered the game for the first time, finished 15 of 33 for 190 yards.

INJURIES

Buccaneers: Barrett injured his knee in the first half while trying to get to Darnold in the pocket and did not return.

Panthers: Stephon Gilmore became the latest Carolina cornerback to get hit by the injury bug, leaving in the second half with a groin injury. ... WR Brandon Zylstra was placed on the COVID-19 list before the game.

UP NEXT

Buccaneers: at the New York Jets next Sunday.

Panthers: at New Orleans next Sunday.

Caption Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Credit: Jacob Kupferman

Caption Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule talks with quarterback Sam Darnold during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Credit: Jacob Kupferman

Caption Tampa Bay Buccaneers free safety Jordan Whitehead gets a roughing the passer call against Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones) Credit: Rusty Jones

Caption Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Credit: Jacob Kupferman

Caption Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones) Credit: Rusty Jones

Caption Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones) Credit: Rusty Jones

Caption Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cyril Grayson is tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Keith Taylor during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones) Credit: Rusty Jones