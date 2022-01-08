Bradley, Aztecs hand No. 20 Colorado State 1st loss, 79-49

Bradley, a senior transfer from California, came on strong late in the first half and stayed hot in the second half in his highest-scoring game of the season. He hit consecutive 3-pointers to help the Aztecs extend a four-point halftime lead to 40-34, and just a few minutes later made consecutive turnaround jumpers to push the lead to 49-36.

Bradley hit a 3-pointer to give SDSU a 19-12 lead with just more than nine minutes left. The Rams came back to tie it several times, the last at 30-30 on two free throws by Roddy with 2:03 left. Bradley then hit a jumper to put the Aztecs ahead and then had a layup right before the buzzer to give him 14 points at the break.

Baker-Mazara scored seven straight points late in the game, on consecutive dunks and then a 3-pointer. The first dunk was set up when Butler blocked a 3-pointer by John Tonje and the second one came after Baker-Mazara’s steal.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado State: The Rams appeared to be at close to full strength. They have been ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 for four straight weeks, a first in school history. The last time they were in the AP poll was in late December 2014.

San Diego State: Butler returned after missing five games with a broken left wrist. But Adam Seiko and Joshua Tomaic, regulars in the rotation, were among several members of the SDSU program, including walk-ons and managers, who missed the game due to the COVID-19 protocol.

UP NEXT

Colorado State hosts Utah State on Wednesday.

San Diego State is at Wyoming on Wednesday.

