BP profits surge as high gas prices hit household finances

British opposition parties have called for a windfall tax on energy firms, something the Conservative government has so far ruled out.

“The boss of BP described the energy price crisis as a cash machine for his company — and the people supplying the cash are the British people through rocketing energy bills,” said Ed Miliband, climate spokesman for the opposition Labour Party.

“In these circumstances, it is only fair and right for oil and gas producers to contribute to helping the millions of families facing soaring inflation and a cost-of-living crisis,” he said.

Alongside its results, BP also announced plans to boost its spending on low-carbon and renewable energy.

Chief executive Bernard Looney, who mentioned in November that high oil and gas prices made the company “literally a cash machine,” said that “2021 shows BP doing what we said we would — performing while transforming.”