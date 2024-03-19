BP oil refinery in Indiana resumes normal operations weeks after power outage, temporary shutdown

WHITING, Ind. (AP) — BP's sprawling oil refinery in northwest Indiana has resumed normal operations more than six weeks after a power outage prompted the energy giant to temporarily shut down the complex and evacuate workers.

BP spokesperson Christina Audisho said Tuesday that “the Whiting Refinery is back to normal operations" at the site along Lake Michigan some 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of Chicago.

The refinery is the largest in the U.S. Midwest and sixth-largest nationally, processing about 440,000 barrels of crude oil daily, making a variety of liquid fuels and asphalt.