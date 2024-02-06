BP earns $3 billion at the end of last year but saw its annual profit fall by half from 2022

Energy prices have since fallen as a weak global economy holds back demand for fossil fuels to power cars, planes, factories and more.

Despite the drop in annual earnings, BP kept its dividend steady and said it would buy back $1.75 billion in shares as well as commit to $3.5 billion in additional share buybacks for first half of this year. The company's stock rose 5.75% in morning trading.

“Looking back, 2023 was a year of strong operational performance with real momentum in delivery right across the business,” CEO Murray Auchincloss said in a statement. “We are confident in our strategy, on delivering as a simpler, more focused and higher-value company.”

It's the first earnings report since Auchincloss permanently got the top job last month. A former BP chief financial officer, Auchincloss had served as interim chief executive since Bernard Looney resigned in September after it emerged that Looney had failed to disclose to the board past relationships with company colleagues.

Environmentalists and other groups said energy giants like BP are prioritizing shareholders over fighting climate change.

“It’s clear that BP and other fossil-fuel giants can’t be trusted to drive the green transition: they will always prioritise their shareholders over the needs of the economy and the planet,” said Joseph Evans, researcher at the Institute for Public Policy Research.