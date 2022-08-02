ajc logo
X

BP earnings triple as energy firm profits from rising prices

FILE - A BP logo is seen at a petrol station in London, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A BP logo is seen at a petrol station in London, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

National & World News
By DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press
57 minutes ago
BP’s earnings have tripled in the second quarter as the British energy giant profited from oil and natural gas prices that soared after Russia invaded Ukraine

LONDON (AP) — BP's earnings tripled in the second quarter as the British energy giant profited from oil and natural gas prices that soared after Russia invaded Ukraine.

London-based BP said Tuesday that underlying replacement cost profit, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, jumped to $8.45 billion from $2.80 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The soaring earnings allowed BP to return billions of dollars to shareholders, with the company boosting its dividend by 10% and announcing that it would buy back $3.5 billion in shares. BP said it expects to increase dividends by about 4% annually through 2025.

But the good news for BP shareholders was bad news for consumers as soaring energy prices contribute to the cost-of-living crisis in Britain and around the world.

In the United Kingdom, where inflation reached a 40-year high of 9.4% in June, the government has announced a 25% windfall profits tax on the earnings of oil and gas companies that come from British operations.

The opposition Labour Party criticized the government for failing to use more of the revenue from the new tax to help consumers.

“People are worried sick about energy prices rising again in the autumn, but yet again we see eye-watering profits for oil and gas producers,” Rachel Reeves, the party’s spokeswoman on treasury issues, said in a statement. “Labour argued for months for a windfall tax on these companies to help bring bills down, but when the Tories finally U-turned they decided to hand billions of pounds back to producers in tax breaks.”

BP said the windfall profits tax would increase the headline tax rate on its North Sea operations to 65% from 40%. The company said it plans to set aside $800 million to cover the tax increase.

BP said it received an average of $105.50 per barrel for its oil in the second quarter, up 71% from a year earlier. Gas more than doubled to $8.42 per thousand cubic feet.

Second-quarter net income rose to $9.26 billion from $3.12 billion in the year-earlier period.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A customer holds of a British Petroleum, BP, petrol pump in west London, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

Credit: Alastair Grant

FILE - A customer holds of a British Petroleum, BP, petrol pump in west London, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A customer holds of a British Petroleum, BP, petrol pump in west London, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

Editors' Picks
2022 Music Midtown festival canceled; decision linked to state gun laws16h ago
Braves reportedly completing trade of Will Smith to Astros for Jake Odorizzi
3h ago
Seeking outfield help, Braves acquire Robbie Grossman from Tigers
5h ago
Code enforcement sweeps notorious Atlanta apartments
13h ago
Code enforcement sweeps notorious Atlanta apartments
13h ago
Deshaun Watson is docked 11 fewer games than Calvin Ridley. Is that fair?
14h ago
The Latest
House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump face primaries
11m ago
LEADING OFF: Trade deadline, Soto sweepstakes, deGrom return
14m ago
Brittney Griner back in Russian court on cannabis charge
1h ago
Featured
07/30/2021 —Marietta, Georgia — Colorful balloons are displayed throughout Kincaid Elementary School during a meet and greet for kindergartners and first graders at the school in Marietta, Friday, July 30, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution

What’s new at school this year?
23h ago
A conversation with MLK Jr. kept Nichelle Nichols from exiting Star Trek
Ethics panel takes up biggest case yet in probe of Stacey Abrams supporters
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top