Boy wounded in parade attack moves to rehab-focused hospital

Word of Cooper's move to the rehabilitation hospital this week sparked another burst of financial support for the Roberts family. An online fundraiser reported more than $1.7 million has been raised toward Cooper's care.

In a statement last week, their mother Keely asked people to continue praying for Cooper and Luke.

“Their lives are so much more and better than this terrible thing than was done to them,” she said. "Their lives are not a tragedy, they are a triumph.”

Lake Country prosecutors have charged Robert E. Crimo III with 21 counts of murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery, representing the seven people killed and dozens wounded in the attack.