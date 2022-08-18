Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks

The Santa Clara team, for which Jace Oliverson also serves as an assistant coach, was the first from Utah to make the Little League World Series. It is representing the Mountain Region and is scheduled to play its first game Friday against the Nolensville, Tennessee, team representing the Southeast Region.

Little League World Series officials also announced in a statement Thursday that Snow Canyon was filling Easton's open roster spot with his brother, Brogan Oliverson.

Little League said the addition of an eligible player is common in certain situations, including medical absence. The move was approved by the tournament committee and Brogan will be eligible to play in Friday’s game.

The boy’s uncle, Spencer Beck, has served as family spokesperson and told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Easton fell off the bed while he was sleeping and hit his head.

“The teammates heard him fall, thank goodness," Beck said in a phone interview. "When they got into surgery, the doctor talked to Jace and said had he not gotten into surgery but 30 minutes later, he would have been dead.”

The family has set up a Venmo account for the kid nicknamed “Tank” to help with bills and expenses.

“He is making great strides, and we as a family couldn’t be more grateful,” the Instagram statement said.

