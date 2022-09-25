Boxing body won't hold new election, damaging Olympic hopes

Kremlev has not taken a conciliatory tone toward the IOC's demands. In fact, he called for the IBA to become less Olympic-focused in remarks after the decision Sunday.

“I am working for you, not a side organization,” Kremlev said through a translator. “No one else should have influence on the organization.”

The IOC has been critical of the IBA's governance under Kremlev, who was elected in December 2020. Kremlev addressed the IBA's debt from years of sketchy financial dealings under former president Wu Ching-Kuo by inking a major sponsorship deal with Russian energy giant Gazprom.

Van der Vorst was the preferred candidate of a group of largely Western nations who hoped to change the governing body's direction in accordance with the IOC's wishes to improve its chances of staying on the Olympic program. USA Boxing and several other governing bodies expressed their disappointment with the IBA this weekend after it declined to change course.

The IBA also suspended the Boxing Federation of Ukraine on Friday, preventing it from voting in the extraordinary congress. Kremlev met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow earlier this month at the opening of a boxing center.

The IBA cited “government interference” as its reason for suspending the Ukrainian body a day after it wrote to the IBA members calling for Kremlev to be voted out. The organization claimed it will still support the participation of Ukrainian boxers in IBA events.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/summer-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports