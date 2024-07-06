Boxer Ryan Garcia apologizes for using racial slurs, says he is going to rehab

Ryan Garcia apologized in a series of social media posts on Friday after he used racial slurs against Black people and disparaged Muslims in livestreamed comments.

The 25-year-old Garcia, who was expelled by the World Boxing Council on Thursday over his remarks, also announced on the social media platform X that he was going to rehab.

"I take all responsibility for my words," Garcia wrote in one post. "And it's been a tough couple of months as everyone can tell but I AM SORRY."