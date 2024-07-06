Nation & World News

Boxer Ryan Garcia apologizes for using racial slurs, says he is going to rehab

Boxer Ryan Garcia has apologized in a series of social media posts after he used racial slurs against Black people and disparaged Muslims in livestreamed comments
FILE - Super lightweight boxer Ryan Garcia speaks during a news conference at the MGM Grand hotel-casino Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. Ryan Garcia was expelled by the World Boxing Council on Thursday after he repeatedly used racial slurs against Black people and disparaged Muslims in comments livestreamed on social media. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
8 hours ago

Ryan Garcia apologized in a series of social media posts on Friday after he used racial slurs against Black people and disparaged Muslims in livestreamed comments.

The 25-year-old Garcia, who was expelled by the World Boxing Council on Thursday over his remarks, also announced on the social media platform X that he was going to rehab.

"I take all responsibility for my words," Garcia wrote in one post. "And it's been a tough couple of months as everyone can tell but I AM SORRY."

Garcia added: “I struggle with substance abuse and it hard for me with everything going on.”

Last month, Garcia was suspended for a year by the New York State Athletic Commission, which also ruled that his April 20 victory over Devin Haney would be considered a no-contest after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

After his apology, Garcia posted several more times. Among his comments: “I stand on the fact that a black man can be racist” and “In the hood everyone has said the N word.”

Garcia also complained that other fighters had made racist statements without being disciplined by the WBC.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

