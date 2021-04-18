Bowman pulls off swift late move to win Cup race at Richmond

Last week, he led 276 laps at Martinsville Speedway, but lost the lead to Truex, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, with 15 laps to go.

Hamlin did hang on Sunday to finish second, followed by Logano, Christopher Bell and Truex.

BACKFIRE

Brad Keselowski gambled during Stage 2 by staying on the track when the leaders pitted on lap 184. It gave him a huge lead, but with 50 laps left in the stage, he had no chance to hold off the leaders and wound up going a lap down just before the stage ended. He was in position to get the free pass back onto the lead lap, but even that went away when Tyler Reddick, Kurt Busch and Daniel Suarez all got by him before the stage ended. Keselowski, the winner here last fall, was in 16th place when the final stage went green.

UP NEXT

After three straight races on short tracks, the series heads to the largest track in the series, 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

Denny Hamlin waves to the crowd during driver introductions prior to the state of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Va., Sunday, April 18, 2021. A #fedexstrong hashtag was added to the car after the shootings at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Denny Hamlin, left, Martin Truex, Jr., center, and Chase Elliott, right, put their hands to their heart during the national anthem prior to the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Va., Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Chase Elliott, right, talks to his crew chief, Alan Gustafson, left, prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Va., Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber