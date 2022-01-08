Bowe grabs berth in 3rd individual event for Beijing Games

“Yesterday was a little stressful and emotional, and I let that carry into today,” Goetz said. “No excuse. I'm disappointed to not finish top-two.”

Mia Manganello Kilburg finished second in the 1,500 in 1:54.85 and will be making her second Olympic appearance next month. She earlier won the 3,000, but the U.S. doesn't yet have a guaranteed spot in that event.

Jackson returned a day after her slip and was sixth in the 1,500 in 2:02.45. Her specialty is the 500, where on November she became the first Black woman to win a World Cup event. She dominated the event during the World Cup circuit.

Now, she would need either Bowe or Goetz to decline their spot in the 500 to make her second Olympics.

The men's 1,500 was later Saturday.

