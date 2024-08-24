Nation & World News

Bowden Francis carries a no-hit bid into the 9th inning as the Blue Jays beat the Angels 3-1

Bowden Francis struck out a career-high 12 in a dominant performance for the Toronto Blue Jays, carrying a no-hitter into the ninth inning of a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Bowden Francis throws the ball during first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

By IAN HARRISON – Associated Press
1 hour ago

TORONTO (AP) — Bowden Francis struck out a career-high 12 in a dominant performance for the Toronto Blue Jays, carrying a no-hitter into the ninth inning of a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

Francis (7-3) walked three and hit a batter in his third consecutive win. He threw a career-high 117 pitches, 84 for strikes.

Francis was working on a no-hitter before Taylor Ward drove a 3-2 fastball deep to center for a leadoff homer in the ninth. It was Ward's 17th homer of the season.

The crowd of 34,011 then saluted Francis with a standing ovation when he was replaced by right-hander Chad Green, who earned his 14th save in 14 chances.

The 28-year-old Francis was named American League Player of the Week last week after going 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA in two starts. In the first of those, he pitched seven innings in a road win over the Angels on Aug. 12.

Dave Stieb pitched the only no-hitter in Blue Jays history at Cleveland on Sept. 2, 1990.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 27th homer as the Blue Jays won their sixth straight meeting with the Angels.

Angels right-hander Carson Fulmer (0-5) allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings. He struck out eight and walked two.

Toronto’s Daulton Varsho singled in the first and advanced to third on Fulmer’s throwing error. Guerrero followed with an RBI double and scored one out later on Joey Loperfido’s double.

Guerrero extended Toronto’s edge with a leadoff homer against Victor Mederos in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: 1B Nolan Schanuel will sit out final two games of the series against the Blue Jays because of a sore back, manager Ron Washington said, adding that he wants to keep Schanuel off Toronto’s artificial turf. The Angels are off Monday. ... OF Mickey Moniak was held out of the starting lineup for the second straight game. Moniak left Thursday’s game in the third inning after being hit on the left elbow by a pitch.

UP NEXT

RHP Kevin Gausman (11-9, 4.24 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Blue Jays against Angels LHP Tyler Anderson (10-11, 3.46 ERA) in Sunday’s series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Bowden Francis (44) throws the ball during second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho, right, reaches third base on a throwing error by Los Angeles Angels pitcher Carson Fulmer to first baseman Niko Kavada during first-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits an RBI double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates after hitting an RBI double during first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Carson Fulmer (41) throws during first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

