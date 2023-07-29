Boutier takes 4-shot lead into final round of Évian Championship

Céline Boutier has carded a 4-under 67 in the third round of the Évian Championship to increase her lead to four shots going into the final day
19 hours ago
ÉVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Céline Boutier carded a 4-under 67 in the third round of the Évian Championship on Saturday to increase her lead to four shots going into the final day.

The 29-year-old Boutier aims to become the first Frenchwoman to win the tournament, which became a major in 2013.

“I didn’t start that good to be honest. I missed the first three greens but got a good break on 2 and was able to chip in. Then I just had really good chances on the two par-fives, seven and nine, and was able to take advantage of that," said Boutier, who had a bogey on the 12th hole in a round of five birdies.

“I was just trying to focus on making, hitting a good shot, and if I happen to have a birdie opportunity, I hit a solid putt. It was definitely positive and felt pretty good to start very good on the front.”

Boutier’s closest challenger is Japan's Nasa Hataoka, who posted a 68 on Saturday after rounds of 70 and 67.

“Hopefully I will get more birdies tomorrow. It was good iron shots and distance control," Hataoka said. "Also I was good too with my putting stroke, so I was really comfortable. Tomorrow is another new day, and I want to enjoy the next 18 holes.”

Minjee Lee of Australia and Brooke Henderson of Canada are joint-third, a shot behind Hataoka.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

