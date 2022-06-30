Boulter overcomes loss of grandmother to win at Wimbledon

The victory put the 25-year-old Boulter into the third round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. That’s a pretty good run for someone ranked 118th in the world who only was invited to play at Wimbledon with a wild card, even though she also beat Pliskova last week at a warm-up event in Eastbourne, England.

That was her first victory over a top-10 player.

“I managed to control my emotions very well and played a really good match,” Boulter said. “Ultimately it came down to the wire, and I think I stayed really strong in the tough moments. I think that’s why I got the win today.”

Boulter will face Harmony Tan of France in the next round. Tan eliminated seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams in the first round and then beat 32nd-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday.

"There will be maybe some public (support) for her, but I’m prepared for that,” Tan said of her next match, “because when I play Serena, there is a lot of public (support) for her also.”

The crowd, probably on Centre Court on Saturday, will certainly get behind Boulter once again.

Just like her grandmother used to do.

“Her favorite tournament was Wimbledon,” Boulter said. “That’s why it’s a special one for me.”

___

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Britain's Katie Boulter celebrates after beating Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in a second round women's singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Combined Shape Caption Britain's Katie Boulter celebrates after beating Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in a second round women's singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Combined Shape Caption Britain's Katie Boulter celebrates after beating Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in a second round women's singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Combined Shape Caption Britain's Katie Boulter celebrates after beating Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in a second round women's singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Combined Shape Caption Britain's Katie Boulter returns to Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in a second round women's singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Combined Shape Caption Britain's Katie Boulter returns to Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in a second round women's singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Combined Shape Caption Britain's Katie Boulter returns to Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in a second round women's singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Combined Shape Caption Britain's Katie Boulter returns to Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in a second round women's singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Combined Shape Caption Britain's Katie Boulter returns to Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in a second round women's singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Combined Shape Caption Britain's Katie Boulter returns to Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in a second round women's singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth