ajc logo
X

Boulley's 'Warrior Girl Unearthed' to come out in May 2023

This image released by Henry Holt Books for Young Readers shows "Warrior Girl Unearthed" by Angeline Boulley, releasing in May. (Henry Holt Books for Young Readers via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
This image released by Henry Holt Books for Young Readers shows "Warrior Girl Unearthed" by Angeline Boulley, releasing in May. (Henry Holt Books for Young Readers via AP)

National & World News
45 minutes ago
Children’s author Angeline Boulley will soon return her many readers to the world of her prize-winning debut novel “Firekeeper’s Daughter.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Children's author Angeline Boulley will soon return her many readers to the world of her prize-winning debut novel “Firekeeper's Daughter.”

Henry Holt Books for Young Readers announced Friday that Boulley's “Warrior Girl Unearthed” will come out May 2023. Like its predecessor, "Warrior Girl Unearthed" will be set in an Ojibwe community, focusing on a teenage girl who learns of a plot to make money off the theft of Indigenous graves. Holt calls the book “a complex and compelling mystery, effortlessly exploring themes of identity, family, and reclamation in a Native community.”

Boulley's book will be illustrated by Michaela Goade, whose drawings for “We Are Water Protectors” brought her a Caldecott Medal for outstanding illustration of a children's book.

Boulley's bestselling first book, also featuring a young protagonist, received numerous awards, was selected for Reese Witherspoon's book club and is being adapted by Barack and Michelle Obama's production company for Netflix.

“I revel in telling stories about Ojibwe teenagers — strong in their culture and language — who love their communities,” Boulley said in a statement. “Young people protecting and caring for their elders and ancestors are an inspiration to me and, I hope, to readers everywhere.”

Editors' Picks
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job1h ago
DeKalb church day care teachers arrested, face child abuse charges
16h ago
Wild Georgia: It’s still hot, but August brings early hints of fall
3h ago
Mets jump on Braves, Kyle Wright in opener of crucial series
10h ago
Mets jump on Braves, Kyle Wright in opener of crucial series
10h ago
The Jolt: Abrams and Kemp go hunting for new voters
2h ago
The Latest
From Mecca to the Vatican, exploring sacred sites with VR
14m ago
US employers add 528,000 jobs; unemployment falls to 3.5%
16m ago
14 die in fire at pub in Thailand, many critically injured
26m ago
Featured
Athens becomes the latest in Georgia municipality to decriminalize marijuana.

Athens - Clarke County votes to decriminalize marijuana possession
23h ago
Long COVID study looks at why some can’t shake dizziness, fatigue and more
Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United to test facial recognition for fan gate entry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top