Botticelli painting sells for $92 million at auction in NYC

The work, “Young Man Holding a Roundel,” from about 1475, depicts a young nobleman holding a round painting of a saint. It is one of just three portraits in private hands by the artist best known for “The Birth of Venus" and “Primavera.”

“This is not only an exceptional painting, it is also the epitome of beauty, and of a moment when so much of our Western civilization began," said Christopher Apostle, head of Sotheby’s Old Masters Painting department in New York. "Today’s result is a fitting tribute, both to the painting itself and all that it represents.”