Bottas wins in Russia as Hamilton misses F1 win record

Hamilton's championship lead over Bottas was cut to a still-healthy 44 points with seven scheduled races remaining on a calendar heavily modified because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bottas, who also claimed the bonus point for fastest lap, said he wanted to “thank my critics” after ending a run of eight races without a win despite having, with Hamilton, by far the fastest car.

He tried to take the lead off Hamilton at the start using the slipstream but braked too late for the second turn, allowing Hamilton to retake first. Bottas later said a “massive bee or something” had obstructed his vision at the crucial moment.

Two first-lap crashes brought out the safety car as McLaren’s Carlos Sainz clipped a barrier while trying to rejoin the track from a run-off area and Lance Stroll’s Racing Point span into a barrier after contact with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Sergio Perez was fourth for Racing Point in his best placing of the season, ahead of Daniel Ricciardo for Renault. Leclerc finished sixth, Ferrari's best placing for seven races in one of the Italian team's worst-ever seasons. His teammate Sebastian Vettel trailed in 13th after a crash in qualifying.

Esteban Ocon came seventh for Renault ahead of the two Alpha Tauri cars of home racer Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly. Alexander Albon couldn't follow up his third-place finish at the last race at Mugello and was 10th in the second Red Bull. Albon has finished behind his teammate Verstappen every time they have both completed a race.

Russia allowed larger crowds than at any other round of the F1 season to date. Fans wore masks in stands filled to around half of normal capacity. Final attendance figures weren’t immediately available, but Russian media reported around 30,000 spectators were expected over the race weekend.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Russian Formula One Grand Prix, at the Sochi Autodrom circuit, in Sochi, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (Kirill Kudryavtsev, Pool via AP) Credit: Kirill Kudryavtsev Credit: Kirill Kudryavtsev

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the qualifying session for the upcoming Russian Formula One Grand Prix, at the Sochi Autodrom circuit, in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. The Russian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, Pool) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Race winner, Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland, centre, drinks champagne by second placed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left, after the Russian Formula One Grand Prix, at the Sochi Autodrom circuit, in Sochi, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (Yuri Kochetkov, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Yuri Kochetkov Credit: Yuri Kochetkov