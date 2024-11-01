Nation & World News
Botswana's president concedes defeat in election, ending ruling party's 58 years in power

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi has conceded defeat in the election in a seismic moment of change for the county that ended the ruling party’s 58 years in power since independence from Britain in 1966
GABORONE, Botswana (AP) — Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi conceded defeat in the general election Friday, in a seismic moment of change for the county that ended the ruling party's 58 years in power.

Masisi's concession came before final results were announced, with his Botswana Democratic Party trailing in fourth place in the parliamentary elections.

The main opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change held a strong lead in the partial results, making its candidate, Duma Boko, the favorite to become president of a southern African country that is one of the world's biggest producers of mined diamonds.

Masisi said he had called Boko to inform him he was conceding defeat.

“I concede the election," Masisi said in an early-morning press conference two days after the election. "I am proud of our democratic processes. Although I wanted a second term, I will respectfully step aside and participate in a smooth transition process.”

“I look forward to attending the coming inauguration and cheering on my successor. He will enjoy my support.”

Masisi's BDP dominated politics in Botswana for nearly six decades, since independence from Britain in 1966. The nation of just 2.5 million people will now be governed by another party for the first time in its democratic history.

Botswana has been held up as one of Africa's most stable democracies, with its economy largely relying on diamonds. Botswana is the world's second biggest natural diamond producer behind Russia.

But the mood for change was evident as a downturn in the global demand for diamonds badly impacted Botswana's economy, with unemployment rising to more than 27% this year as the government saw a sharp decrease in revenue from diamonds. Masisi and his party had faced criticism for not having done enough to diversify the economy.

Doko is a 54-year-old lawyer who also contested elections in 2014 and 2019.

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of President Mokgweetsi Masisi's first name.

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

