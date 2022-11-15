Both of Louisiana's GOP senators weighing gubernatorial bid

The 2023 gubernatorial race is expected attract several strong GOP candidates because term limits prevent current Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, from seeking a third straight term. And though the state legislature is dominated by Republicans, Louisiana is the only Deep South state with a Democrat for governor — opening a huge opportunity for Republicans hoping to capture the state's top government post.

Although the election is less than a year away, so far only Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has officially announced his bid. A conservative Republican and staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, Landry has already received an early endorsement from the Louisiana Republican Party — an announcement last week that sparked outrage from potential candidates who have yet to officially throw their hats into the ring.

A list of other Republicans interested in the governor’s seat is slowly growing.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser confirmed to reporters in August that he plans to join the race and hit the campaign trail in 2023. Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder told supporters in January he also plans on running. U.S. Rep. Garret Graves and state Sen. Sharon Hewitt have also indicated that they are considering the contest for the state’s highest position.

But so far, it remains unclear who will emerge as a Democratic candidate.