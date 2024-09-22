Both coaches are sent off in angry end to Brighton's 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler and Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espírito Santo were sent off in a bad-tempered end to their teams' 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

The dismissals were triggered by Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White being shown a second yellow card in the 83rd minute at Amex Stadium for a reckless challenge on Joao Pedro.

That sparked angry reactions on the sidelines, with Espirito Santo and Hurzeler both shown red by referee Robert Jones for what the Premier League described as “unacceptable technical area behavior.”