Nation & World News

Both coaches are sent off in angry end to Brighton's 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler and Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espírito Santo have been sent off in a bad-tempered end to their teams’ 2-2 draw in the Premier League
Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, second right, protests after being shown a red card by referee Robert Jones, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Nottingham Forest, at the American Express Stadium, in Brighton and Hove, England, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, second right, protests after being shown a red card by referee Robert Jones, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Nottingham Forest, at the American Express Stadium, in Brighton and Hove, England, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
By JAMES ROBSON – Associated Press
1 hour ago

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler and Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espírito Santo were sent off in a bad-tempered end to their teams' 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

The dismissals were triggered by Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White being shown a second yellow card in the 83rd minute at Amex Stadium for a reckless challenge on Joao Pedro.

That sparked angry reactions on the sidelines, with Espirito Santo and Hurzeler both shown red by referee Robert Jones for what the Premier League described as “unacceptable technical area behavior.”

Forest stunned Liverpool with a 1-0 win at Anfield last weekend and it took the lead Sunday through Chris Wood's penalty in the 13th minute.

Jack Hinshelwood and Danny Welbeck gave Brighton a halftime lead with goals in the 42nd and 45th.

Ramon Sosa leveled the game in the 70th.

Manchester City hosts Arsenal later Sunday in the standout match of the fifth round.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo gestures, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Nottingham Forest, at the American Express Stadium, in Brighton and Hove, England, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Brighton and Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck celebrates after scoring his side's second goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Nottingham Forest, at the American Express Stadium, in Brighton and Hove, England, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, left and Brighton and Hove Albion's Pervis Estupinan vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Nottingham Forest, at the American Express Stadium, in Brighton and Hove, England, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Arsenal weathers pressure to beat Tottenham 1-0 in feisty north London derby
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Diaz strikes twice and Liverpool tops the Premier League while Newcastle loses at Fulham
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Man City's Rodri says top soccer players close to going on strike because there are too...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Erling Haaland scores his 100th goal for Manchester City1h ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

21 wounded after Russia strikes apartment buildings in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv7m ago
Hezbollah hits back with rockets as it declares an 'open-ended battle' with Israel10m ago
North Carolina's Robinson, omitted from Trump rally, avoids comment on report about...10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ernie Suggs

Nearly 50 years later, Jimmy Carter’s White House crew still meets — on Zoom
The Cherokee Nation is reconnecting with its culture in Georgia
‘A model inmate’: Julie Chrisley seeks reduced prison sentence