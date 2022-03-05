Boston's indoor mask mandate for businesses is lifted

The city still recommends masking for people at high risk of becoming sick.

“While masks are no longer mandated in certain indoor settings, the Boston Public Health Commission recommends masking in these settings if you are at high risk for severe illness or if you will be around individuals who are,” the board said.

Also, individual businesses and other venues can continue to require masks for their customers.

The lifting of the mask mandate comes about two weeks after the city ended its proof-of-vaccination requirement for restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues and some other businesses.

Masks are still required on public transportation, in health care and congregate living facilities, and in the city's public schools. The health board has scheduled a meeting March 9 to discuss school masking policy.

The latest indoor masking policy took effect last August.