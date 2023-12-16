Boston Tea Party turns 250 years old with reenactments of the revolutionary protest

BOSTON (AP) — Patriotic mobs and harbor tea-dumping returned to Boston on Saturday as the city marked the 250th anniversary of the revolutionary protest that preceded America's independence.

The commemoration of the Boston Tea Party included scheduled reenactments of the throwing of tea leaves into the city's harbor and community meetings that preceded the defiant act on Dec. 16, 1773. City officials were expecting thousands of visitors for the celebration.

Tea for the reenactment was being supplied by the East India Co., the same British company that was at the center of the raucous dispute.