Boston Starbucks workers seek to unionize after Buffalo vote

GBH News reported Monday at least 36 of some 47 employees at have put their names down on cards indicating they want to form a union, according to organizing committee members with the Workers United Labor Union. That's the same union vying to represent the workers in Buffalo.

A union representative said they filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board for both Boston stores on Monday to advise that there was enough interest from the workers to unionize. The stores are located in the city's Brookline and Allston neighborhoods.