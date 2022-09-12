Boston Marathon to welcome nonbinary athletes to 2023 race

The Boston Athletic Association, which administers the prestigious marathon, said it's been working to expand opportunities for nonbinary people — not just for the marathon but for the BAA's other races, which include a 5K, a 10K and a half marathon.

Organizers confirmed the change as registration opened Monday for the 127th running of the marathon on April 17, 2023. A field of about 30,000 is expected for next spring's edition of the storied race.