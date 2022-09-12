ajc logo
X

Boston Marathon to welcome nonbinary athletes to 2023 race

FILE - Runners cross the starting line of the 125th Boston Marathon, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Hopkinton, Mass. Nonbinary athletes will be able to run in next year's Boston Marathon without having to qualify for the men's or women's divisions, race organizers announced Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Runners cross the starting line of the 125th Boston Marathon, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Hopkinton, Mass. Nonbinary athletes will be able to run in next year's Boston Marathon without having to qualify for the men's or women's divisions, race organizers announced Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)

National & World News
2 hours ago
Nonbinary athletes will be able to run in next year’s Boston Marathon without having to register as members of the men’s or women’s divisions

BOSTON (AP) — Nonbinary athletes will be able to run in next year's Boston Marathon without having to register as members of the men's or women's divisions, race organizers announced Monday.

The Boston Athletic Association, which administers the prestigious marathon, said it's been working to expand opportunities for nonbinary people — not just for the marathon but for the BAA's other races, which include a 5K, a 10K and a half marathon.

Organizers confirmed the change as registration opened Monday for the 127th running of the marathon on April 17, 2023. A field of about 30,000 is expected for next spring's edition of the storied race.

Nonbinary athletes can submit entry applications if they've completed a marathon as a nonbinary participant during the current qualifying window, the BAA said. It said it's still working to establish qualifying standards for nonbinary participants, but that its online applications will include “nonbinary” as a gender option.

“Discussions are ongoing with nonbinary athletes in an effort to further promote inclusion at all BAA events,” the organization said, adding, “We view this first year as an opportunity to learn and grow together.”

The Boston Marathon is the latest major marathon to begin adding nonbinary divisions.

Last year's Philadelphia Distance Run, a premier event offering a half marathon and a 5K, became the first large race in the U.S. to establish a nonbinary division and offer equal prize money.

The Brooklyn Marathon and Half Marathon followed in April. Eighty-two competitors who had registered as nonbinary participants were among the finishers.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
Chef Kevin Gillespie’s sheet tray nachos at Slabtown Public House. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Kevin Gillespie’s Beltline restaurant Slabtown Public House closing this month3h ago
Incoming students move into a University of Georgia residence hall in August. The university will terminate 43 degree programs, part of a larger effort to clean up and streamline degree programs with low enrollments throughout the University System of Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs
11h ago
An ambulance leaves Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. (Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

New details: Financial rescue planned for Grady Health System
3h ago
TAMRON HALL - 6/2/22 - "Tamron Hall," airs weekdays in syndication on ABC. TAMRON HALL

Credit: ABC

WSB-TV newscast temporarily preempts ‘Tamron Hall’ talk show at 3 p.m. until midterm...
2h ago
TAMRON HALL - 6/2/22 - "Tamron Hall," airs weekdays in syndication on ABC. TAMRON HALL

Credit: ABC

WSB-TV newscast temporarily preempts ‘Tamron Hall’ talk show at 3 p.m. until midterm...
2h ago
Bryan Keith Schmitt

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Trial underway for attorney accused of purposely running over, killing man
4h ago
The Latest
A Ukrainian soldier smiles from a military vehicle on the road in the freed territory in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Ukrainian troops retook a wide swath of territory from Russia on Monday, pushing all the way back to the northeastern border in some places, and claimed to have captured many Russian soldiers as part of a lightning advance that forced Moscow to make a hasty retreat. (AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov)

Credit: Kostiantyn Liberov

Ukraine reclaims more territory, reports capturing many POWs
6m ago
After pay raise led Kemp's 2018 bid, he offers new K-12 plan
7m ago
Elle Fanning Old Hollywood for Emmys, others in red zone
16m ago
Featured
The Poppell Family Farm in Jesup has re-created Stetson Bennett's image as a corn maze in a cornfield in Jesup, Ga. (Photograph by Tanya Poppell/Reprinted with permission from The Press-Sentinel in Jesup)

Credit: Chip Towers

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett featured in 10-acre corn maze
PHOTOS: Firefighters climb Stone Mountain in remembrance of 9/11
Georgia Bulldogs football is part of election playbook this fall
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top