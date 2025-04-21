Boston Marathon no-shows similar to 2024, dispelling concerns that politics would scare runners away

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Marathon had about the same number of no-shows as last year, dispelling concerns that international runners would skip the race in the face of increased U.S. border scrutiny.

A total of 28,928 runners started the 129th edition of the marathon on Monday, from a field of 31,778 entrants. That leaves 2,850 who registered but did not cross the starting line in Hopkinton, or less than 9%.

In last year’s field, there were 2,838 who failed to start.