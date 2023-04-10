Boston heads to Fever as No. 1 pick in WNBA draft

It's the first time that the Fever have had the top choice in the draft, and they chose the South Carolina star. Boston, a three-time AP All-American who also was the Player of the Year as a junior, will solidify the post for Indiana. The Fever had the worst record in the league last season, going 5-31.

Boston, like many other players, have had to choose whether to return to college for a fifth season because of the extra year granted for the COVID-19 virus or turn pro. She decided to enter the draft, joining 111 other players to declare.