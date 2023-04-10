X

Boston heads to Fever as No. 1 pick in WNBA draft

By DOUG FEINBERG, Associated Press
10 minutes ago
Aliyah Boston is the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, going to the Indiana Fever

NEW YORK (AP) — Aliyah Boston was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft on Monday night, going to the Indiana Fever.

It's the first time that the Fever have had the top choice in the draft, and they chose the South Carolina star. Boston, a three-time AP All-American who also was the Player of the Year as a junior, will solidify the post for Indiana. The Fever had the worst record in the league last season, going 5-31.

Boston, like many other players, have had to choose whether to return to college for a fifth season because of the extra year granted for the COVID-19 virus or turn pro. She decided to enter the draft, joining 111 other players to declare.

She was joined by three other South Carolina players, who were expected to be taken in the first two rounds of the draft. The Gamecocks were unbeaten all season, until losing to Iowa in the Final Four.

Minnesota had the No. 2 pick while Dallas chose third, fifth and 11th.

___

Hawks ready to 'take it to another level' against Heat in play-in game
