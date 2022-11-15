ajc logo
X

Boston Globe names first woman to serve as paper's editor

National & World News
1 hour ago
The Boston Globe named Nancy Barnes as its next editor Monday, elevating a woman to serve in the top job for the first time in the newspaper’s 150-year history

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Globe named Nancy Barnes as its next editor on Monday, elevating a woman to serve in the top job for the first time in the newspaper's 150-year history.

Barnes has worked as the chief news executive at NPR and has run major newspapers. She announced in September that she would be leaving NPR.

Barnes will be the paper's 13th editor.

Linda Henry, CEO of Boston Globe Media Partners said Barnes is "renowned for her commitment to high-quality journalism, her excellent leadership skills, and her passion for innovation."

“She not only brings the leadership experience of being the top editor of two different metro newspapers, but she also transitioned to running a digital and audio newsroom," Henry said.

Barnes will start on Feb. 1. She will follow Brian McGrory, who said in September that he would step down after 10 years as editor to become chair of the journalism department at Boston University.

Barnes, 61, joined NPR four years ago as senior vice president for news and editorial director.

She said in September that she would leave the network, citing a decision by NPR’s chief executive officer to create a more senior position to oversee both news and programming,

Barnes served as senior vice president and executive editor of Hearst Corp.’s Houston Chronicle from 2013 to 2018. She also oversaw Hearst’s San Antonio Express-News and the Beaumont Enterprise,

She further spent more than a decade at the Minneapolis Star Tribune, where she was named executive editor in 2007.

Editors' Picks

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

BREAKING: Kemp to testify before Fulton grand jury Tuesday1h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man hit by car, killed after confronting driver doing doughnuts in DeKalb
3h ago

Credit: UGA

University of Georgia student named Rhodes Scholar
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves’ Michael Harris wins National League Rookie of the Year
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves’ Michael Harris wins National League Rookie of the Year
1h ago

Credit: Valdosta Today

Valdosta prof’s ‘woke’ lesson draws parent fire, free speech support
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

Kentucky school bus crash: 18 students, driver to hospitals
8m ago
Ex-MLB player Yasiel Puig to plead guilty in gambling case
12m ago
Cambodian PM tests positive for COVID after hosting summit
17m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidays
Another term in hand, Brian Kemp solidifies political network
15h ago
Congress faces leaders in flux, big to-do list post-election
15h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top