Boston College hiring former NFL head coach Bill O'Brien to lead Eagles, AP source says

Bill O’Brien will be the new head coach at Boston College, opting to return to his hometown for a top job instead of taking the offensive coordinator position at Ohio State he accepted just last month, a person with direct knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school was still working to finalize the hire. The decision was first reported by New England Football Journal.

The Boston native, who was the New England Patriots offensive coordinator last season, replaces Jeff Hafley, who left Chestnut Hill to be defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. The Eagles were 22-26 in four seasons under Hafley, who had been the DC at Ohio State.