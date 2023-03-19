X

Boston celebrates at a chilly St. Patrick’s Day parade

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
7 hours ago
Boston has held its St. Patrick’s Day parade, an event Mayor Michelle Wu called one of that city's biggest events of the year

BOSTON (AP) — Boston held its St. Patrick’s Day parade on Sunday, an event Mayor Michelle Wu called one of the biggest events of the year for the city and a day for bringing people together.

Boston is home to one of the country’s largest Irish enclaves, and the parade typically draws about 1 million people.

The Democratic mayor said during a broadcast of the event that she was happy for sunny skies despite cold temperatures and blustery winds, adding, “we can handle it here in Boston.”

The temperature was 36 degrees Fahrenheit (2 degrees Celsius) when the procession stepped off in South Boston on Sunday afternoon. Cheering spectators decked out in green lined the route. Some held up large Irish flags that whipped in the wind.

Massachusetts Democratic Gov. Maura Healey said she was thrilled to take part and celebrate the immigrant community and recognize veterans and current service members.

Last year the parade returned after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic. Parade organizers decided to shorten the route last year.

This year the parade returned to its full route. Boston first responders led the procession.

The parade was hosted by the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council. This year's chief marshal was Coleman Nee, a veteran, CEO of Triangle, Inc., a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities, and a former state secretary of veterans' services.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

1 dead after car rolls over Buford Spring Connector onto expressway below9h ago

Credit: Compilation

EXCLUSIVE: Inside the investigation into fatal UGA crash

Credit: Andrew Ivins

Georgia Tech gains commitment from lineman Santana Alo-Tupuola
2h ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta police keep watch as Trump calls for U.S. protests
9h ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta police keep watch as Trump calls for U.S. protests
9h ago

Credit: TNS

Wide receiver Mack Hollins signs one-year deal with Falcons
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Gonzaga, Timme move to Sweet 16 with 84-81 win over TCU
12m ago
Former Taiwan leader Ma Ying-jeou will visit China
20m ago
Asian stocks sink after Credit Suisse takeover
26m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Near Jimmy Carter's home, a memorabilia shop mixes nostalgia with emotion
Liberty University students assist Georgians with tornado relief
Reporters’ notebook: Who is that asking the questions?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top