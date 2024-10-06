Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman signs for 8 years, $66 million

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins signed Jeremy Swayman to an eight-year contract on Sunday that will pay him $66 million, getting their No. 1 goalie back on the ice just two days before the season opener.

A restricted free agent, Swayman had missed all of training camp. The sides faced a Dec. 1 deadline for him to sign or sit out the entire season, a potential disaster for a team that last year had two top goalies — Swayman and 2023 Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark — rotating in the net until the beginning of the playoffs.

After serving as the No. 2 to Ullmark in Boston's record-setting 2022-23 season, Swayman failed to come to terms on a long-term contract in the summer of 2023 and was awarded a $3.475 million deal in arbitration. He bristled at the process and said: "I don't want to do it ever again."