Boston Bruins forward Lucic to be arraigned on assault charge after wife called police to their home

Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic is scheduled to be arraigned on an assault charge in connection with his arrest this weekend

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JIMMY GOLEN – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic is scheduled to be arraigned on an assault charge in connection with his arrest this weekend after his wife called police to their home and said he tried to choke her.

A Boston Police Department report released Monday said Lucic, a member of the Bruins 2011 Stanley Cup championship team, appeared intoxicated when they arrived at his North End apartment early Saturday. According to the police report, Lucic was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery on a family member, which carries a maximum penalty of 2½ years in prison; he is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Lucic's agent did not reply to an email seeking comment over the weekend, and did not immediately respond to text message seeking comment Monday.

The police report said Brittany Lucic told police on the telephone that her husband tried to choke her. When officers arrived, she said Milan Lucic had pulled her hair but did not try to strangle her. She declined an offer of medical treatment.

The 6-foot-3, 236-pound Vancouver native has not played since Oct. 21 because of injury. He has two assists in four games this season.

The Bruins said Saturday that Lucic was taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. Coach Jim Montgomery and captain Brad Marchand said they would provide Lucic’s family any support necessary but declined to otherwise comment on the arrest.

After making his NHL debut in 2007 as a 19-year-old, Lucic played the first eight seasons of his career with the Bruins, scoring a career-high 30 goals in 2010-11 to help Boston win the Stanley Cup. He played the next eight seasons for the Kings, Oilers and Flames before signing a one-year free agent contract last summer to return to the Bruins.

___

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this story.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Editors' Picks

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

2.2 million Georgians expected to hit the road for Thanksgiving holiday1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Trump seeks Willis’ help to obtain documents in federal case
5h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Ex-Atlanta officer to serve 25 years for sodomy against woman reporting crime
2h ago

Credit: Melissa Ruggieri/AJC

Cops: Rapper Russ’ Roswell home burglarized; guns, Mercedes, purses stolen
2h ago

Credit: Melissa Ruggieri/AJC

Cops: Rapper Russ’ Roswell home burglarized; guns, Mercedes, purses stolen
2h ago

Credit: Paul Sancya

Reynaldo López happy to join ‘great vibe, atmosphere’ of Braves’ organization
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Federal appeals court deals blow to Voting Rights Act, ruling that private plaintiffs...
2m ago
Biden pardons National Thanksgiving Turkeys while marking his 81st birthday with jokes...
2m ago
A$AP Rocky appears in court where he will soon learn if he's going to trial in shooting...
3m ago
Featured

Credit: Mike Luckovich

Mike Luckovich: Rosalynn’s farewell
20h ago
AJC seeking memories and photos of Rosalynn Carter
8h ago
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top