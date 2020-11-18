Bosnians rally against migrants after local man killed

Angry citizens protested in Ilidza in the latest anti-migrant gathering in the Balkan country. Bosnia has experience an influx of thousands of migrants trying to reach Western Europe while fleeing war and poverty in their home nations.

Police said in a statement that they responded to a call to intervene in a fight in Ilidza late Tuesday and found a body of a Bosnian man at the scene. Three suspects fled the scene, police spokesman Mirza Hadziabdic said.