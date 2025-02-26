Bosnian Serb leader Dodik is convicted and sentenced for separatist activities as tensions surge

Dodik has repeatedly called for the separation of the Serb-run half of Bosnia to join with neighboring Serbia, which prompted the former U.S. administration to impose sanctions against him and his close allies. Dodik was also accused of corruption and pro-Russia policies.

Dodik’s separatist threats have stoked fears in Bosnia, where a 1992-95 war erupted when the country’s Serbs rebelled against independence from the former Yugoslavia and moved to form a mini-state with the aim of uniting it with Serbia. Some 100,000 people were killed and millions were displaced.

The U.S.-sponsored Dayton Accords ended the war and created two regions, Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation, which were given wide autonomy but kept some joint institutions, including the army, top judiciary and tax administration. Bosnia also has a rotating three-member presidency made up of Bosniak, Serb and Croat members.

Dodik has repeatedly clashed with the top international envoy overseeing the peace, Christian Schmidt, and declared his decisions illegal in Republika Srpska. The Dayton peace agreement envisages that the high representative can impose decisions and change laws in the country.

Bosniak official Camil Durakovic said the verdict against Dodik showed that “no individual is above the state and that everyone will be held accountable for their actions.”

Dodik, a supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, spoke Wednesday to thousands gathered Wednesday in the Bosnian Serb administrative capital, Banja Luka.

“They say I am guilty, but now people here will say why I am not guilty,” Dodik told the crowd after the verdict was announced. “There is no reason to worry. I have learned to deal with tougher situations.”

In Serbia, populist President Aleksandar Vucic called an urgent session of the national security council, then flew to Banja Luka to support Dodik. He described the verdict as “shameful, unlawful, antidemocratic and designed to break down Republika Srpska and the position of the Serb people.”

Dodik is unlikely to be sent to prison any time soon because he enjoys the full support of Vucic, who can provide shelter to him in Belgrade.

Dodik told the crowd he spoke by phone with Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whom he called a friend.

“The political witch hunt against President @MiloradDodik is a sad example of the weaponization of the legal system aimed at a democratically elected leader," Orban said on X. “ If we want to safeguard stability in the Western Balkans, this is not the way forward!”

Dodik said the Bosnian Serb parliament will vote later Wednesday to reject the legal proceedings against him. Lawmakers will also approve several laws banning the work of central Bosnian legal institutions from the Serb-controlled half of Bosnia, he said.

The European Union mission in Bosnia urged all political actors “to refrain from and renounce provocative divisive rhetoric and actions.”

