Bosnia: Uncertainty persists for migrants from burnt camp

The troubled Balkan country, which went through a devastating war in the 1990s, was struggling before the pandemic to respond to an influx of thousands of people seeking to reach Western Europe by crossing from Bosnia to Croatia.

Bickering among Bosnia's ethnically divided authorities has prevented an organized response, leaving some 3,000 migrants sleeping rough or in makeshift tents.

The head mufti of the Islamic Community of Bosnia, Husein Kavazovic, called Wednesday for better treatment of the migrants, describing the situation as “shameful” for the country and the rest of Europe.

“We do not treat people in need in such a way,” he said in a statement.

Most migrants are staying in the northwest corner of Bosnia, where they hope to cross into EU member Croatia before moving on toward wealthy EU nations. To get to Croatia, migrants use mountainous illegal routes and often encounter pushbacks and alleged violence at the hands of Croatian police.

Police officers stand by migrants as they leave to be relocated from the Lipa camp northwestern Bosnia, near the border with Croatia, Bosnia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. The European Union on Monday warned Bosnia that thousands of migrants face a winter without shelter, and it urged the country's bickering political authorities to set aside their differences and take action. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic) Credit: Kemal Softic Credit: Kemal Softic

Police officers guard buses with migrants near the Lipa camp northwestern Bosnia, near the border with Croatia, Bosnia, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Hundreds of migrants from a burnt-out tent camp in northwest Bosnia have spent the night in buses after an attempt to relocate them failed. Bosnian authorities sent buses on Tuesday to transfer the migrants from the much-criticized Lipa camp to an army barracks in central Bosnia but this was canceled after locals there organized protests to prevent the relocation. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic) Credit: Kemal Softic Credit: Kemal Softic

Migrants wait in buses to be relocated from the Lipa camp northwestern Bosnia, near the border with Croatia, Bosnia, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Hundreds of migrants from a burnt-out tent camp in northwest Bosnia have spent the night in buses after an attempt to relocate them failed. Bosnian authorities sent buses on Tuesday to transfer the migrants from the much-criticized Lipa camp to an army barracks in central Bosnia but this was canceled after locals there organized protests to prevent the relocation. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic) Credit: Kemal Softic Credit: Kemal Softic

