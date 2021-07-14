ajc logo
X

Bosnia intelligence chief detained in money laundering probe

National & World News
36 minutes ago
Bosnian authorities have detained the head of the Balkan country’s state security agency in a probe that includes money laundering

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian authorities have detained the head of the Balkan country's state security agency in a probe that includes money laundering.

Police on Wednesday detained Osman Mehmedagic, the head of the Intelligence Security Agency, for questioning, the prosecutor's office said.

Mehmedagic is under suspicion of abuse of position, falsifying of personal identification documents and money laundering, the statement added. No other details were immediately available.

Authorities last year charged Mehmedagic with abuse of power for allegedly using agency resources to spy on a man who filed a criminal complaint against him.

Legal proceedings often take years in the corruption-plagued Balkan nation, which is still struggling to recover from a devastating war in 1992-95.

In Other News
1
France cautiously celebrates Bastille Day, clouded by virus
2
Global shares mostly track Wall St drop on inflation worries
3
Pope Francis seen leaving hospital 10 days after surgery
4
Iran's president warns weapons-grade enrichment possible
5
UK inflation rises to highest level in nearly 3 years
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top